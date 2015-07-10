Here's what's new on Netflix Australia for July

The Inbetweeners. Photo: Getty Images

Every month Netflix Australia adds a heap of new content to their digital streaming service.

This month Netflix is adding the classic 1996 comedy film Space Jam, with basketball legend Michael Jordan and all your favourite Looney Tunes characters.

There’s also Mission Impossible III starring everyone’s favourite secret agent Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, and featuring the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman as the ultimate protagonist who’s relentlessly seeking the “rabbit’s foot”. It’s often skipped over but is totally underrated.

The Inbetweeners are back. The third season of the hilarious sitcom about a bunch of middle-class British lads experiencing the joys of adolescence is also available this month.

Here’s the full list of the best new shows and films added throughout July:

Mr. Untouchable: The true story of Harlem’s notorious junkie turned millionaire drug kingpin Nicky Barnes — available 01/07.

Knights of Sidonia: Season 2: An anime drama set a thousand years after humans flee from Earth — available 03/07.

Obvious Child: 2014 drama about a twenty-something comedienne’s unplanned pregnancy — available 03/07.

Spartacus: War of the Damned: The third and final season of the popular gladiator series, set in ancient Rome — available 10/07.

BoJack Horseman: Season 2: The saddest show on television that isn’t a drama, rather an animated comedy — available 17/07.

Tig Notaro’s Documentary: This is a Netflix Originals which details the LA-based comedian’s battle with breast cancer and the healing power of comedy — available 17/07.

The following films and TV series are all available from 31/07:

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp

Turbo Season 2

Space Jam

Horrid Henry: The Movie

Planet 51

1408: Theatrical Version

Creep

The Killing: Season 3

Micro monsters with David Attenborough: Season 1

God Loves Ugunda

Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet: Season 1

Kids on the Slope: Season 1

Toradora!: Season 1

Monster’s Ball

Mission: Impossible III

Land Girls: Series 1-3

The Code: Season 1

The Inbetweeners: Season 1-3

My Sister’s Keeper

Murder by Numbers

