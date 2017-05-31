Here's what's new on Netflix Australia and Stan in June

Orange is the new black/ IMDB

Every month Netflix Australia and Stan adds a heap of new content. We’ve picked out a few highlights for June.

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! On the June 16, films 1 – 4 will be released on Netflix Australia. Grab some pillows, a bag of popcorn and settle in for a Potter marathon.

See the trailer for the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone below. Can you believe this was released 16 years ago?

Also on Netflix, life-in-prison cult hit Orange Is The New Black is back for season 5 on June 9. Taylor Schilling is set to return as Piper, and Ruby Rose could also return after her racy cameo in season 4.

You can check out the trailer below.

And did you catch Snowpiercer? If so, you’ll be looking forward Bong Joon-ho’s second feature film, Okja. The tale of a girl who risks everything to save a massive animal from a multi-national company debuts on June 28.

On Stan, a Quentin Tarantino movie marathon will air on June 9, with 5 favourites including Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, and Pulp Fiction. If you’ve never seen Pulp Fiction, do yourself a favour and tune in, it’s a classic.

Also airing this month is season 8 of insanely popular cartoon Adventure Time. Finn asks the big questions – “Where did I come from?”, “Why am I so afraid of the ocean?”, and “Are there more humans?”

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Here’s a full list of the best new shows and films out in June.

Netflix

Highlights

Suicide Squad (June 6)

The Blacklist: Season 4 Finale (June 5)

Animal Kingdom: Season 2, Episodes 2, 3, 4 & 5 (June 7, 14, 21, 28)

Harry Potter: Films 1 – 4 (June 16)

Fargo: Season 2 (June 16)

New Year’s Eve (June 18)

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (June 20)

Storks (June 21)

The Originals: Season 3 (June 25)

The Magnificent Seven (June 28) Netflix original film

Shimmer Lake (June 9)

Lucid Dream (June 2)

You Get Me (June 23)

Okja (June 28) Netflix original series

Flaked: Season 2 (June 2)

The Mortal Instruments: Season 2B (June 6, 13, 20, 27)

Orange Is The New Black: Season 5 (June 9)

My Only Love Song (June 9)

You Me Her: Season 2 (June 15)

El Chapo: Season 1 (June 16)

The Ranch: Part 3 (June 16)

GLOW: Season 1 (June 23)

Gypsy: Season 1 (June 30) Comedy

Chelsea: Season 2 (every Friday)

Oh, Hello On Broadway (June 13)

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto (June 15)

Roy Scovel Tries Stand Up For The First Time (June 20)

Chris D’Elia: Man On Fire (June 27) Documentaries

Counterpunch (June 16)

Nobody Speak: Trials Of The Free Press (June 23) Kids

World Of Winx: Season 2 (June 16)

Free Rein: Season 1 (June 23)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1 (June 30)

Stan

Exclusive premieres

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (June 12)

Power: Season 4 (June 26)

Preacher: Season 2 (June 26)

Younger: Season 4 (June 29) Continuing series

Twin Peaks (Mondays)

Better Call Saul (Tuesdays)

Angie Tribeca (Tuesdays)

iZombie (Wednesdays)

Rupaul’s Drag Race + Untucked (Saturdays) New TV shows

Under The Dome: Season 3 (June 1)

Strangers With Candy: Season 1-3 (June 9)

Barely Famous: Season 1 (June 16)

Awkward: Season 5, Part 1 (June 22) New movies

Sully (June 14)

Who Gets The Dog? (June 14)

Yoga Hosers (June 16)

Deepwater Horizon (June 26)

Blair Witch (2016) (June 30)

Mechanic Resurrection (June 25)

The Infiltrator (June 21)

Masterminds (June 22)

Good Will Hunting (June 28) Quentin Tarantino marathon special – all June 9

From Dusk Til Dawn

Pulp Fiction

Jackie Brown

Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 Cartoon Network

Ben 10: Season 10 (June 1)

Adventure Time: Season 8, Part 2 (June 19)

Powerpuff Girls: Season 2 (June 26) Kids

Hans Zipzer: Season 1-2 (June 1)

Max And Shred: Season 1 (June 3)

Bella And The Bulldogs: Season 1 (June 9)

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn: Season 1 (June 23)

Blues Clues: Season 1 (June 29)

Shimmer and Shine: Season 1 (June 16) World Movies

Ali: Fear Eats The Soul (June 1)

Embrace of the Serpent (June 2)

Truman (June 4)

Under The Shadow (June 5)

The Past Imperfect (June 6)

Margeurite (June 8)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.