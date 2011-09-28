Here's What's New In Firefox 7

Photo: Dylan Love

It almost seems like the routine has become “another day, another version of Firefox.”Version 7 was released to the general public today — you can grab it here.



There are plenty of new changes and improvements. Here are some of the more interesting ones from Firefox 7.org:

improved memory handling

bookmark and password changes now sync almost instantly when using Firefox Sync

the “http://” URL prefix is now hidden by default (just like Chrome)

the WebSocket protocol has been updated from version 7 to version 8

fixed several security and stability issues

added a system for users to send performance data back to Mozilla

Regarding that last one, Firefox will now collect data about your computer to help guide the Mozilla team as they work on newer versions. Concerned about privacy? Don’t be — it’s an opt-in system, disabled by default.

