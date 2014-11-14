This Is The Ferrari AND Porsche Of Trains

Eurostar — the train network that connects the UK with France and Belgium — introduced its new series of luxurious high speed trains this week, just in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary of cross-channel service.

The Eurostar and the channel tunnel it travels through on its trips in and out of Europe have helped shape modern travel in the UK. Called the Eurostar e320 — in reference to its 320kph (200mph) top speed — the next generation of super fast trains will continue the legacy of efficient high speed train travel between Britannia and the Continent.

According to the Guardian, the first 17 e320 train sets will enter service late next year.

