This Is The Ferrari AND Porsche Of Trains

Eurostar — the train network that connects the UK with France and Belgium — introduced its new series of luxurious high speed trains this week, just in time to celebrate its 20th anniversary of cross-channel service.
The Eurostar and the channel tunnel it travels through on its trips in and out of Europe have helped shape modern travel in the UK. Called the Eurostar e320 — in reference to its 320kph (200mph) top speed — the next generation of super fast trains will continue the legacy of efficient high speed train travel between Britannia and the Continent.
According to the Guardian, the first 17 e320 train sets will enter service late next year.
It's always been a popular travel option. Even Queen Elizabeth II travelled to France onboard the Eurostar.
The new Eurostar e320 will be very different. It was created by Italian design legend Pininfarina ...
The engineering is courtesy of Siemens of Germany. So we get Italian style and Germany precision, all rolled into one. Ferrari and a Porsche! Together at last -- on a train!
The e320 also has a Ferrari and Porsche-esque top speed -- 200mph. Better than the 186mph top speed of the current train.
The e320 is controlled in this state-of-the-art cockpit. Although Eurostar CEO Nicholas Petrovich is sitting in the conductor's seat -- but he won't be the one in charge of the train.
The first 17 e320 trains -- valued at roughly $1.6 billion or £1 billion -- will debut around the end of 2015.
Not only will passengers get quicker and more modern trains, they will also allow Eurostar to expand service into the Netherlands as well as multiple locations in France.
As for the existing trains, they're not going away. Pininfarina is expected to refurbish their interiors and bring them up to the style and functionality of the new trains.
