Here's What's Insane: LOTS Of People Are Defending Joseph Andrew Stack

We didn’t think we were being remotely controversial earlier when we characterised Joseph Andrew Stack’s manifesto as insane.



Well, LOTS of people disagree, and if you look in the comments of that post — or in our inbox — you’ll find plenty of Stack fans out there.

Anger at the IRS and the bailouts holds tremendous resonance, clearly, if even a suicide plane bomber isn’t seen as “insane” by plenty of folks.

Such is the climate of American politics right now.

