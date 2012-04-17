A Quick Guide To Why Everyone Is Worried Sick Over Spain

Since the burst of its housing bubble in 2007, Spain’s economy has been in a downward spiral and could very well become the next Greece.



Find out everything you need to know about what’s going on in Spain by watching our quick video explainer below:

Produced By: William Wei

• Everything You Need To Know About World Bank Nominee Jim Kim In 90 Seconds

• All About The Secret Service Scandal In 60 Seconds



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.