Here's What's Crushing Municipal Finances

With the U.S. economic recovery faltering, municipalities are feeling increasing pressure on their finances. But which expenses are really hurting local economies?



The National League of Cities surveyed 272 cities. They asked whether certain factors were having a positive or a negative impact on a city’s financial situation relative to last year. Here’s a chart of their findings:

Photo: National League of Cities

Don’t Miss: The 15 Cities With The Worst Growth In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.