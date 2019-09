The dollar is getting whacked again today. That’s not a huge surprise, but what’s interesting is that oil is also getting smoked today, falling to near $107. Usually you’d think that’d be dollar positive (oil and the dollar tend to trade inverse) so the fact that they’re both getting hit is pretty remarkable.



