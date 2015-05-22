Here's what's coming to Netflix Australia next month

June begins next week. That means a whole new range of content for those using Netflix’s digital streaming service in Australia.
There’ll be more Netflix Originals such as the latest season of “Orange Is The New Black” and television series catch-ups like seasons 1-3 of “Suits”.
There’s also plenty for the kids, including the latest Dragons installment from Dreamworks, “Race To The Edge”, the popular animated series based on the 2010 film “How to Train Your Dragon”.
And there’s also all 10 seasons of “Danger Mouse”. Awesome.
Here’s what’s coming in June.
Netflix Originals
Sense8 — Available June 5
The first foray into TV for the Wachowski siblings, creators of “The Matrix” trilogy.
One gunshot, one death, one moment out of time that irrevocably links eight minds in disparate parts of the world, putting them in each other’s lives, each other’s secrets, and in terrible danger. Ordinary people suddenly reborn as “Sensates.”
Orange Is The New Black (Season 3) — Available June 12
The women of Litchfield unapologetically return for the third coming. With a crisis of faith and their beliefs and loyalties being tested, each character must decide what and who to believe in.
Dreamworks Dragons: Race To The Edge — Available June 26
Hiccup and Toothless are back in an all-new action packed series. Their quest: to explore strange new worlds, seek out never-before-seen dragons and end the war between Vikings and dragons once and for all.
What Happened, Miss Simone? — Available June 26
Using never-before-heard recordings, rare archival footage and her best-known songs, this is the story of legendary singer and activist Nina Simone.
Netflix Original Series For Kids
Some Assembly Required — Available June 19
When a teenager becomes the new owner of a toy company, he hires a bunch of his high school friends to help him design new toys.
TV Series Catch Up
Longmire (Series 3) — Available June 30
The 100 (Series 1) — Available June 30
Suits (Series 1-3) — Available June 30
Batman Trilogy
Batman Forever — Available June 30
Batman & Robin — Available June 30
Batman Returns — Available June 30
For The Non-Romantic
Love And Other Disasters — Available June 30
Honeymoon — Available June 30
Something’s Gotta Give — Available June 30
A Royal Affair
Downton Abbey (Series 4) — Available June 30
The Princess Bride — Available now
A Knight’s Tale — Available now
Saturday Night Session
Wet Hot American Summer — Available June 5
Life Itself — Available June 15
Advantageous — Available June 23
Escape From Winter: Kid’s Edition
Danger Mouse (Seasons 1-10) — Available June 14
Bindi’s Bootcamp (Season 1) — Available June 15
Looney Tunes: Back In Action — Available June 30
Ideas Worth Spreading
Best Of TEDX — Available now
Ted Talks: Lifehack — Available now
Ted Talks: Smart Laughs — Available now
