Here's What's Coming In iPhone OS 4 If Developers Get Their Wishes

Apple will share a preview of its forthcoming iPhone OS 4 this Thursday at a company event.



This is a big, important update, as Apple squares off against an improving rival in Google Android. So what’s it going to include?

Earlier this year, we asked developers what they wanted to see in iPhone OS 4.

No surprise, their top request was background processing for third-party apps. This would let apps run while you’re doing other stuff, so, for instance, you could keep listening to a Pandora radio stream while you’re reading your email.

Developers were also interested in hearing about Apple’s mobile ad products, which might be able to help them make more money from free apps. Apple is expected to share some details about its ad product, which could be called “iAd,” on Thursday.

What else did developers want from Apple?

