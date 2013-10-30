Here's What Your Favourite NFL Team's Logo Would Look Like If It Were Fat

In February, artist Dave Rappoccio played on the NFL’s expanded presence in the United Kingdom

by creating logos for what all 32 NFL teams would look if they were British. The logos were a viral hit.

Now Rappoccio, who writes The Draw Play web comic, is back with a slate of 32 designs for how NFL logos would look if they were fat.

The images were originally posted on the football blog Kissing Suzy Kolber, but Rappoccio gave us permission to repost some of them here.

“I was reading an article on the obesity epidemic when the idea hit, believe it or not,” Rappoccio told Business Insider. “The idea of the Buffalo Bills logo turning into a Buffalo wing just hit me, and soon it was off to the races. I came up with about half of the ideas really fast, and realised I could make all 32 fat if I tried, so I turned it into my next 32 team ‘thing’.”

Here are some of our favourites:

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

You can see the full slate of fat NFL logos at Kissing Suzy Kolber.

