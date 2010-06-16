Here's What You'll REALLY See At The Shanghai Expo

Expo 2010 in Shanghai seems to have picked up some steam with a high of 516,700 visitors this past Sunday. That’s certainly up from an average of 150,000 visitors for its first five days.



Just imagine over half a million people within an enclosed area of just over 2 square miles. To put that into perspective, let’s compare population density statistics:

Shanghai: 7,847 people/sq mi

Manhattan: 70,952 people/ sq mi

Expo 2010: 230,773 people/ sq mi

True, that number would only apply IF all 516,700 visitors were in the Expo space all at once. Nevertheless, crowd control is still an issue.

Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reported that up to a hundred visitors were injured after tickets ran out for K-pop (Korean pop music) group Super Junior at the South Korean Pavilion. Video of the stampede from Nippon News Network (via MIC Gadget).

After dealing with the massive crowds in the Expo ourselves, we present to you our day at the Expo.

