Here's What You'll REALLY See At The Shanghai Expo

Expo 2010 in Shanghai seems to have picked up some steam with a high of 516,700 visitors this past Sunday. That’s certainly up from an average of 150,000 visitors for its first five days.
Just imagine over half a million people within an enclosed area of just over 2 square miles. To put that into perspective, let’s compare population density statistics:
- Shanghai: 7,847 people/sq mi
- Manhattan: 70,952 people/ sq mi
- Expo 2010: 230,773 people/ sq mi
True, that number would only apply IF all 516,700 visitors were in the Expo space all at once. Nevertheless, crowd control is still an issue.
Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reported that up to a hundred visitors were injured after tickets ran out for K-pop (Korean pop music) group Super Junior at the South Korean Pavilion. Video of the stampede from Nippon News Network (via MIC Gadget).
After dealing with the massive crowds in the Expo ourselves, we present to you our day at the Expo.
A nice, quiet alternative to the crowds outside, but not much to see... probably why there's no line
To the right is the Japan Pavilion, and the people you see represent about 1/100th of the 6-hour line. We bite the bullet and decide to endure the wait
If you're not paying attention, people will find ways to cut you in line by either A.) Jumping the fence or B.) Pushing ahead of you
After waiting for *just* 3 hours (instead of the 6 hours security was announcing), we finally make it inside the Japan Pavilion
They didn't allow anyone to take photos or video inside, but we sneaked in some photos of Toyota's 'Partner Robot'...
The Japan Pavilion also featured Panasonic's 'Life Wall' and Toyota's 'I-Unit' which have all already debuted in previous conventions. Bootleg video courtesy of another Expo attendee:
It was late afternoon by the time we left the Japan Pavilion and we decided it was best for our health to leave
The crowded spaces and long lines can be VERY overwhelming, and the only way to go to all the pavilions is to spend an entire week at the event. Pushy people and stampeding tour groups in confined areas is also a recipe for disaster.
Our recommendation? Go to the Expo ONLY if you're in Shanghai, have nothing better to do, and want to get a very small taste of other worldly cultures.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.