Here's What The iPhone 6 Will Cost In Australia

Telstra, and Optus have leaked the price of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on their websites.

Gizmodo Australia revealed the carriers have leaked their pricing structure for Apple’s new phones, due September 19.

However, pre-orders are available RIGHT NOW.

The lowest-priced Telstra plan is a $55 Mobile Accelerate Plan, which includes $550 worth of calls and 500MB per month on a 24 month contract. The iPhone 6 will cost an extra $22 a month on top of that.

Telstra Mobile Accelerate Plan:

iPhone 6 16GB model for $77 per month

iPhone 6 64GB model for $82 per month

iPhone 6 128GB model for $87 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $82 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $87 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $91 per month

Optus is offering the 16GB iPhone 6 on a $35 MyPlan contract for 24 months, which includes 200 standard minutes of calls, unlimited SMS and MMS, and 200MB of data.

Optus MyPlan:

iPhone 6 16GB model for $60 per month

Vodafone will sell the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on a range of plans but the cheapest is the Red Plan for $70 per month. This 24 month plan incorporates 3GB data and unlimited standard national calls, texts and international texts, plus 300 international minutes.

Vodafone Red Plan:

iPhone 6 16GB model for $74 per month

iPhone 6 64GB model for $79 per month

iPhone 6 128GB model for $84 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $79 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $84 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $89 per month

Virgin offer Apple’s iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on a variety of plans with the cheapest being $30 per month on a 24 month contract, with $300 included standard calls and texts as well as 300MB of data. You’ll also get 2GB bonus data when you switch networks.

Virgin Mobile:

iPhone 6 16GB model for $55 per month

iPhone 6 64GB model for $60 per month

iPhone 6 128GB model for $67 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $60 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $67 per month

iPhone 6 Plus 16GB model for $70 per month

