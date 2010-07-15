Chinese GDP Just Missed Expectations But Everybody's Cheering

China just reported 2Q GDP growth of 10.3% for the second quarter of 2010, below the 10.5% many analysts had expected on average. For the first half of the year, GDP grew by 11.1%.



As Chinese economic activity drives much of the world these days, especially when it comes to commodities and capital equipment demand, is this latest slowing growth a sign of the world’s #1 growth engine sputtering out?

Here’s a quick scan of how people are reading this latest GDP report.

