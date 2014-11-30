Here Are All The Gadgets You Should Buy People For The Holidays This Year

Here’s this week’s episode of the “Jay and Farhad Show.” As usual, it’s New York Times tech columnist Farhad Manjoo and I running through some of the biggest stories in tech this week.

Since there aren’t many big stories this week in tech, we did our own tech buyer’s guide. We ran through ideas for people looking for presents. And we talk about how to think about gift giving.

We record this podcast on a weekly basis. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. You should definitely subscribe. Here’s an RSS link to the show. We use SoundCloud as a host, so you can listen to the show over there, too.

