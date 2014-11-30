Here Are All The Gadgets You Should Buy People For The Holidays This Year

Here’s this week’s episode of the “Jay and Farhad Show.” As usual, it’s New York Times tech columnist Farhad Manjoo and I running through some of the biggest stories in tech this week.
Since there aren’t many big stories this week in tech, we did our own tech buyer’s guide. We ran through ideas for people looking for presents. And we talk about how to think about gift giving.
We record this podcast on a weekly basis. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. You should definitely subscribe. Here’s an RSS link to the show. We use SoundCloud as a host, so you can listen to the show over there, too.
Why? Because you can never have enough of them. And most people don't want to spend the money to buy one. It's not the sexiest gift ever, but it's low-cost, and it's useful.
Spotify is a great way to listen to all the music in the world (other than Taylor Swift, the Beatles, and a few others). It costs $US10 per month, which might not be worth it for some people. Give those people a treat by getting them a gift card to Spotify.
The Kindle e-reader is sorta done as a standalone product. Which is why it makes a great present. People aren't going to buy them for themselves, but they might enjoy getting them.
This isn't a tech product, but I consider these to be the greatest sneaker I have ever worn. I own three pairs of the Nike Flyknit Lunar 1s. I got one pair for Christmas, and the other two from the Nike Outlet stores. They're great. If you want someone you know to be comfortable in 2015, get these sneakers. And, they're on sale! Only $US120 right now.
Farhad loves this vacuum cleaner. It's basically the iPhone of vacuums. While a vacuum cleaner is a loaded present to give someone, if you're in the market for a new vacuum, ask for this. It's light weight and it has no cord. It's $US300 at Amazon.
This is an expensive gift, but if you're a 1%-er and you want to be generous to a certain person in your life, this $US3,500 computer is the way to go. Farhad loves this computer so much he bought it for himself after Apple sent him a review unit. The screen is stunning. It's got more pixels than just about any display out there.
The ultimate gift! The best car on the market. It will set you back a bit, but it's worth it, if you can afford it.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.