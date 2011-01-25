Here's What You Need To Know (So Far) About The NYT's Pay Wall

Details continue to trickle out about the New York Times paywall, which is expected to go live sometime next month.



Here’s what you need to know:

The NYT will have both an internet-only subscription for unlimited access to the site, as well as a package that combines the NYT’s web access with its iPad app. Subscribers to the paper get full web access at no additional cost.

For the combined iPad app and web access, the WSJ’s source said that NYT is considering charging $20 a month, and less than half of that for the website-only deal.

You can have free access to a certain number of NYT web pages per month before you’re asked to sign up for a subscription (a model similar to the Financial Times site.)

If you find an NYT article through a Google search, you can view the first page of it regardless of how many visits you’ve made on your own to the NYT site (though they are working to make sure people won’t take advantage of this).At this point, NYT only estimates that 15% of its online readers use the website enough to trigger the payment requirement.

