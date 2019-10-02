Key stories from Advertising Week, Verizon shedding MapQuest, and how Vox Media's New York magazine acquisition will fuel its growth

Getty Images

Advertising Week New York is (thankfully) in the rearview mirror, but before I round up everything else we’ve covered over the past week, here are some key stories that we covered on the ground:



‘We’re being squeezed’: Marketers are freaking out about coming privacy laws in the US and worry that it will be worse than Europe’s GDPR





General Mills CMO Ivan Pollard defends his stance on how ad agencies should be compensated – and lays out what the CPG giant seeks from its agency partners





A big advertising agency is working on a blockchain-based plan to let walled gardens like Facebook share data with marketers





WeWork’s unravelling will have a chilling effect on direct-to-consumer companies, says former AOL and Google exec and DTX Company CEO Tim Armstrong





Brands are increasingly doing away with the CMO role. A top Coca-Cola exec explains why the company ditched the title and reveals its growth strategy.



Hot off the press, my colleague Lauren Johnson had the scoop on Verizon selling MapQuest to Venice, Calif.-based ad-tech firm System1 for an undisclosed amount. The telecom company inherited MapQuest as part of its $US4.4 billion acquisition of AOL in 2015, and the sale marks the latest move by the company to shed parts of its media business after it sold blogging platform Tumblr to Automattic Inc. in August.



Verizon has sold mapping service MapQuest as the telecom giant continues to trim its media investments



Lauren is also working on our first list of executives who are reshaping martech. Send her your nominations here by Oct. 4.

Elsewhere, while McDonald’s move to assign lead creative duties to independent agency Wieden and Kennedy surprised many in the industry, Patrick Coffee dove into what it could signal for the industry more broadly.



Advertisers have long avoided sharing agencies with competitors. McDonald’s just abandoned that tradition, and other big brands could follow suit.



Patrick also caught up with longtime ad exec and anti-smoking activist Alex Bogusky on Juul’s meltdown after the company announced that its CEO would step down amid investigations by federal agencies and said it would suspend all advertising. Bogusky blamed the company’s Silicon Valley-style approach for its problems.



Juul’s Silicon Valley marketing tactics are to blame for its troubles, longtime advertising exec Alex Bogusky says



Lastly, Lucia broke down how Vox Media’s acquisition of New York Media would fuel its growth. New York’s e-commerce site, The Strategist, is a bright spot, and its fashion coverage is also expected to help Vox land beauty and luxury advertisers.



Vox Media is acquiring New York magazine. Here’s how it plans to use it to fuel its growth.



