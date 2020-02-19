The marketers waging the streaming TV wars, a buzzy agency's plan to fend off consultancies, and State Farm brings back its famous tagline

Netflix; Hulu; WarnerMedia; Ruobing Su/Business Insider

The streaming TV wars have opened up marketing blitzes from companies like Hulu, Netflix and Disney Plus that are vying for subscriptions and viewers. Tanya and Ashley Rodriguez identified the 11 marketing execs leading the charge to win in streaming video.

They include:

Hulu’s Kelly Campbell, who’s focused on keeping the service relevant beyond its hit show “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

WarnerMedia’s Chris Spadaccini, who’s responsible for all of WarnerMedia Entertainment, including the launch of direct-to-consumer service HBO Max.

Megan Imbres and Juan Bongiovanni, who are working to explain Quibi, the mobile video streaming service that’s due to come out later this year.

Meanwhile, Patrick Coffee reported that buzzy digital agency Work & Co acquired data analytics company Acknowledge to better compete with bigger agencies and consulting companies like Accenture that are making inroads into advertising.

A top State Farm exec reveals why it’s bringing back the iconic tagline ‘like a good neighbour,’ and advertising heavily on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming serviceFor 45 years, State Farm pitched itself as the “good neighbour” who stands by you when things go wrong – before retiring it in 2016 under its former agency-of-record DDB.

We identified the 54 most powerful people at Netflix. Here’s our exclusive chart of its top executives and their roles. By the end of 2020, Apple, Disney, Comcast, AT&T, and ViacomCBS will each have unveiled new streaming strategies to challenge Netflix and keep up with the viewer shifts it spurred.

Wall Street is betting AMC is in a downward spiral. Here’s the inside story of how the world’s biggest movie-theatre chain is battling for a comeback.Many on Wall Street are betting against AMC Entertainment, whose stock has plunged 75% since the start of 2017 and was one of the most-shorted on the Russell 3000 as of late January.

Leaked campaign brief shows the video ideas Cash App pitched to TikTok influencers including ‘when you win a bet by doing something dope’Cash App paid some creators thousands of dollars each, with one influencer marketing agent saying their client received $US5,000 for a single post.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ cocreator Dan Levy explains how running the writers’ room like an ‘open therapy session’ created some of the most moving moments on TVShowrunner, writer, and star Dan Levy, hired writers from different backgrounds, including playwrights, essayists, and sketch-comedy writers.

Prominent YouTube merchandise company Mad Merch is switching its strategy and cutting some influencer clientsMad Merch has worked with top influencers like James Charles and Liza Koshy to develop branded merchandise like T-shirts and other accessories.

