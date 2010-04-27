Get Ready: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Tomorrow's HUGE Goldman Hearings

Tomorrow, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee On Investigations will convene in Washington to discuss a year-and-a-half long investigation into the causes and consequences of the financial crisis.



Goldman Sachs will be used as a “case study” and the Senators will ask the firm how investment banks brought the modern economy to its knees.

The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. in room 106 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building. You will most likely be able to stream it on C-SPAN.

In case you forgot, CEO Lloyd Blankfein will be on hand, as well as the infamous Fabrice “Fabulous Fab” Tourre. Topics discussed will include (but are certainly not limited to):

The role of securitization in finance and investment banking.

The SEC investigation into Tourre and Goldman Sachs

Why investors weren’t told about Paulson & Co.’s involvement

How a CDO works.

Goldman emails related to the financial crisis and short positions.

The role of mortgages in exacerbating the crisis.

And the complete list of witnesses who will testify is as follows:

Panel 1:

* DANIEL L. SPARKS

Former Partner, Head of Mortgages Department

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* JOSHUA S. BIRNBAUM

Former Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* MICHAEL J. SWENSON

Managing Director, Structured Products Group Trading

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* FABRICE P. TOURRE

Executive Director, Structured Products Group Trading

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 2:

* DAVID A. VINIAR

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

* CRAIG W. BRODERICK

Chief Risk Officer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Panel 3:

* LLOYD C. BLANKFEIN

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

All in all, it’ll most likely be a game of Goldman giving very carefully prepared remarks and answers while counsel Greg Palm makes sure nothing incriminating escapes the Squid’s mouth. You can read the full release below.

Needless to say, we’ll be all over this hearing tomorrow.



