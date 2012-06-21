Swingers' Sex Party Shut Down At Luxury New York Hotel

Photo: www.mondriansoho.com

All was seemingly PG and confidential last Saturday night at the Mondrian Hotel in SoHo until hotel security caught wind of a swinger’s party upstairs in the penthouse.According to The Daily Mail, Mondrian staff allegedly entered the penthouse after they witnessed dozens of guests head towards the room, in strict violation of hotel policy. Originally the “guests” had rented out the room for a “photoshoot,” but when security arrived upstairs, School of Sex personnel supposedly denied them entry into the room.



Here’s where the two stories diverge. Mondrian staff, according to The Mail, say they stayed outside the room and asked to be let in. When their repeated requests were denied, they demanded that everyone leave the room.

Jasmine from The School of Sex, however, told The Mail that security only showed up to snap pictures of an unnamed celebrity guest. As revelers were leaving, she said, the staff continued photographing them and harassed them once they were in their rooms. The staff, however, denied to The Mail that they took any photos at all.

While the School of Sex prides itself on preserving members’ confidentiality, its swingers club is anything but hard-to-find. On the School’s website, it says the purpose of its SiN parties is to “promote a safe, upscale environment for our guests to explore their sexuality, with a focus on making ladies feel comfortable and sexy.”

The club, which hosts bi-monthly parties, has strict rules. Ladies run the show, no means no, men cannot approach women, and the parties are for School of Sex members only.

Many of events have themes, too. Last weekend’s SoHo romp was white-themed. Masks are also commonly worn to preserve confidentiality. That doesn’t just happen in Eyes Wide Shut.

Now check out the biggest nightclubs in New York City >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.