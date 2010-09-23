Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Spiraling Conflict Between China And Japan

Flag-burning, state-organised protests, and diplomatic strife have broke out between Asia’s two largest economies.



Is this really about a single captured fisherman? Of course not.

Economically, Japan is shrinking while China grows, and the two are doing everything they can outwit the other in a game of currency revaluation. Politically, Japan is fighting to hold power in a upended region.

