Here's What You Need To Know About The Indonesia Election Results

Election officers hold a vote count after polling stations closed on April 9, 2014 in Denpasar, Bali Indonesia. Indonesia held legislative elections today, with the presidential election set to follow in three months on July 9. (Photo by Putu Sayoga/Getty Images)

April 10 (Bloomberg) — Indonesian presidential frontrunner Joko Widodo may need to form a coalition to get elected, with the country’s main opposition party taking an unexpectedly slim lead in unofficial estimates after a parliamentary vote.

Stocks and the rupiah dropped after Widodo’s Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-P, took 19.6 percent of the votes in elections yesterday, based on a tally by Lingkaran Survei Indonesia. That is about half the level projected in a March poll. Formal results won’t be declared until May 9.

Because of Indonesian election laws, Widodo, 52, may need an alliance in order to stand in July’s presidential election. That would limit his ability to carry out policy changes in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, expectations of which have helped push up the Jakarta stock market 17 percent in the last three months, the biggest rise in the world for that period.

“It’s clearly a blow for PDI-P,” Keith Loveard, head of risk analysis at Jakarta-based security company Concord Consulting, said in an e-mail today.

While the Jakarta governor remains the front-runner, “this situation doesn’t provide much confidence that Widodo is going to get a clear mandate,” Loveard said. “It is not clear he would be able to rule independently.”

Indonesian stocks headed for the steepest drop since August and the rupiah slid the most in three weeks as estimates by polling companies showed the PDI-P got less of the vote than investors had anticipated. Markets had rallied on expectations Widodo will win in July and boost investment in an economy that grew at the slowest pace in four years in 2013.

‘Clearly Negative’

The rupiah fell 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar as of 11.10 a.m. in Jakarta, its biggest fall since March 20, according to prices from local banks. The benchmark Jakarta Composite stock index was down 3.2 percent after earlier dropping 3.4 percent, the most in seven months. PT Astra International, the biggest company in the Jakarta gauge by market value, declined 6.5 percent, bound for the biggest drop since Sept. 24.

The election estimates are “clearly negative,” said Allan Conway, head of emerging-market equities at Schroder Investment Management.

“In the short term there’s got to be room for disappointment,” Conway said in an interview in London. Schroder is currently underweight on Indonesia, he said.

Even so, the parliamentary outcome may not adversely affect Widodo’s popularity in the presidential vote, according to Marcus Mietzner, an associate professor at the Australian National University in Canberra.

“The dynamics of the presidential race itself remain unchanged,” Mietzner said by e-mail. Exit polls taken during the parliamentary voting “demonstrated that Jokowi would have won the elections with a large margin,” he said, referring to Widodo by his nickname.

Golkar, Gerindra

A Roy Morgan poll in March had Widodo as the preferred presidential choice of 45 percent of voters, 30 percentage points ahead of his closest contender, former general Prabowo Subianto.

Among other parties in the parliamentary elections, Golkar, the party of tycoon Aburizal Bakrie, 67, had 14.6 percent of the vote and Gerindra, whose candidate for president is Prabowo, 62, had 11.9 percent, according to LSI. The Democratic Party of outgoing President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono stood at 9.7 percent, it said. Yudhoyono, who is unable to stand again after two terms, governs with a coalition of five other parties.

LSI had monitors at polling stations and said 99 percent of the vote had been counted. Other post-election surveys echoed that outcome.

Aligning Parties

Widodo indicated late yesterday that he may have to align with other parties in order to be able to stand for president in the world’s third-largest democracy.

“We don’t want to talk about coalitions, we want to talk about cooperation to resolve the big problems of this big nation,” Widodo said on Metro TV. He was then joined in a panel by former vice-president Jusuf Kalla of Golkar, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Dahlan Iskan, of the Democratic Party, and Jakarta Deputy Governor Basuki Purnama, of Gerindra.

Under Indonesian election rules there are two ways for a party to run a presidential candidate by itself. It needs to capture 25 percent of the popular vote in the parliamentary elections, or it needs to win 20 percent of the 560 parliamentary seats.

The result shows an absence of the “Jokowi effect” that may have come because PDI-P didn’t do a good enough job of associating him with the party, said Paul Rowland, a political analyst based in Jakarta who was formerly Indonesia country director for the National Democratic Institute, a non-government advocacy group.

Two Rounds

“It would be a serious disappointment for them if they fall short of 20 percent of the seats in the house,” Rowland said. “It may mean that you have a two-round election instead of a single-round presidential election.”

More than 185 million people were eligible to vote yesterday for the 12 parties contesting across the archipelago. It was the fourth election since the downfall of dictator Suharto in 1998.

The parliamentary make-up after the election will “still look rather ‘Balkanized’, increasing the chance that any coalition which comes into power may consist of an unwieldy group of parties, rather than just two or three with reasonably similar political platforms,” Wellian Wiranto, a Singapore- based economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in an e- mailed comment.

“One reason why the outgoing administration has had a rather lackluster term in office is due to the multi-party ‘Rainbow Coalition’ that it has had to maintain in the parliament, which proved to be a drag on the pace of economic reforms,” Wiranto said.

©2014 Bloomberg News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.