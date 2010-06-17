These 8 Members Of Congress Are Under Investigation For Fundraising During The Financial Reform Debate

Bio: Congressman Jeb Hensarling is a life-long conservative dedicated to advancing the principles of faith, family, free enterprise, and freedom. An outspoken advocate for limited government and unlimited opportunity, Jeb has fought to control spending, keep taxes low, defend families, strengthen our homeland security, and support our troops.

As a testament to his leadership during our nation's economic crisis, Jeb was appointed during the 111th Congress to serve as Vice Ranking Member for the House Committee on Budget and as the top Republican on the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit. As one of the most active Republican members on the House Financial Services Committee, Jeb has been a consistent and outspoken proponent of consumer choice, competitive markets and smart regulation in our financial markets. Jeb served on the Congressional Oversight Panel for the $700 billion TARP program until December 2009.

Source: Hensarling.house.gov

Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:

First State Bank: $12,500

American Bankers Association: $10,500

Rent-A-centre: $10,350

AT&T Inc: $10,000

KPMG International: $10,000

Source: Opensecrets.org