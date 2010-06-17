These 8 Members Of Congress Are Under Investigation For Fundraising During The Financial Reform Debate

Photo: House.gov
It’s peak time for the financial reform debate in Washington DC, as the conference committee is right now hammering out a deal between the House and Senate.The Washington Post now reports that eight House members are under investigation by the Office of Congressional ethics over fundraisers that they held conveniently close to the vote.
The Congressmen include both Republicans and Democrats.
Bio: Congressman Jeb Hensarling is a life-long conservative dedicated to advancing the principles of faith, family, free enterprise, and freedom. An outspoken advocate for limited government and unlimited opportunity, Jeb has fought to control spending, keep taxes low, defend families, strengthen our homeland security, and support our troops.
As a testament to his leadership during our nation's economic crisis, Jeb was appointed during the 111th Congress to serve as Vice Ranking Member for the House Committee on Budget and as the top Republican on the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit. As one of the most active Republican members on the House Financial Services Committee, Jeb has been a consistent and outspoken proponent of consumer choice, competitive markets and smart regulation in our financial markets. Jeb served on the Congressional Oversight Panel for the $700 billion TARP program until December 2009.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
First State Bank: $12,500
American Bankers Association: $10,500
Rent-A-centre: $10,350
AT&T Inc: $10,000
KPMG International: $10,000
Bio: Melvin L. Watt ('Mel') was born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on August 26, 1945. He is a graduate of York Road High School in Charlotte. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1967 with a BS degree in Business Administration and was the president of the business honours fraternity as a result of having the highest academic average in the Business School. In 1970 he received a JD degree from Yale University Law School and was a published member of the Yale Law Journal. He has been awarded honorary degrees from North Carolina A&T State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Bennett College and Fisk University.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
Promontory Financial Group: $13,760
Intl. Brotherhood of Electrical Workers: $10,000
KPMG International: $7,500
American Association for Justice: $7,000
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp: $5,000
Bio: Congressman Tom Price is recognised as a vibrant leader in Georgia and a diligent and tireless problem solver in Congress.
First elected to Congress, representing the Sixth District of Georgia, in November 2004, Price was re-elected with broad support in 2006 and 2008. Prior to going to Washington, Price served four terms in the Georgia State Senate -- two as Minority Whip. In 2002, he became the first Republican Majority Leader in the history of Georgia.
In Congress, Price's priorities include reforming the tax system, strengthening health care and education, keeping American families safe, ensuring enforcement of our immigration laws, promoting a 21st century energy plan, and finding transportation solutions for Atlanta's residents and commuters. Congressman Price serves on the important Financial Services Committee as well as the Committee on Education and labour, in which he is the Ranking Republican Member on the Health, Employment, labour, and Pensions Subcommittee.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
Unvailable, but looks like Price has lobbied on behalf of Chesapeake Energy before.
Bio: Congressman John Campbell represents California's 48th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. He is a fourth generation Californian, and has lived in Irvine, California for over 30 years.
John has quickly earned the reputation as a dedicated fiscal conservative, and he continues to be a vocal advocate for sensible public policy, lower taxes, and more freedom. As a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, he has taken an active part in addressing the country's top economic issues, including mortgage lending, corporate governance, banking reform, and insurance regulation.
In September 2008, he was an active participant on the Economic Rescue Plan Working Group. In January 2009, he has been an active member of the House Economic Stimulus Working Group led by Republican Whip Eric Cantor (R-VA), where he helped craft policy alternatives designed to help more Americans keep their homes, businesses, and jobs.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
Allianz: $11,300
PricewaterhouseCoopers: $10,250
New York Life Insurance :$10,000
Kilroy Realty: $9,600
McCarthy, Cook & Co: $9,600
Bio: Congressman Frank Lucas is a fifth generation Oklahoman whose family has lived and farmed in Oklahoma for over 100 years. Born on January 6, 1960 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, Lucas graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1982 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in a special election in 1994, and is currently serving his ninth term as a Member of Congress.
Prior to his service in the U.S. Congress, Lucas served for five and a half years in the Oklahoma State House of Representatives, where he tirelessly defended the rights of private property owners and focused on promoting agriculture issues.
Frank proudly represents Oklahoma's Third Congressional District includes all or portions of 32 counties in northern and western Oklahoma, stretching from the Oklahoma panhandle to parts of Tulsa, and from Yukon to Altus in the southwest. It takes up almost half the state's land mass and is one of the largest agricultural regions in the nation. Lucas has been a crusader for the American farmer since being elected to Congress in 1994 as well as working to protect Oklahoma values.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
New York Life Insurance: $10,000
USA rice Federation: $10,000
Farm Credit Council: $9,000
National Rural Electric Cooperative Association: $9,000
Fio-Sun Inc: $8,500
Bio: Chris Lee brings to Washington two decades of experience in the private sector, where he gained a first-hand understanding of the tough decisions businesses face every day and helped create hundreds of good-paying jobs for Western New Yorkers. This is his first term representing New York's 26th Congressional District.
Chris's priorities in Congress include strong constituent service, putting Western New Yorkers back to work, holding Washington accountable for every dollar it spends, protecting our national security, and seeking out long-term solutions for our energy and health care challenges.
A day after being sworn-in, Chris was appointed by House leaders to serve on the influential House Committee on Financial Services. Chris fought for a seat on the sought-after panel to ensure Western New Yorkers were represented on the front lines of efforts to create jobs, protect taxpayers, aid homeowners and right our economy.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
American Society of Travel Agents: $10,000
Every Repuvlican is Crucial PAC: $10,000
Freedom Project: $10,000
Honeywell International: $10,000
New York Life Insurance: $10,000
Bio: Congressman Joseph Crowley was first elected to Congress in 1998 and is serving his sixth term representing New York's 7th Congressional District. The 7th district includes parts of the Bronx and Queens, including Co-op City, Soundview, Pelham Parkway, Morris Park, Van Nest, Allerton, Parkchester, Throggs Neck, City Island, and Silver Beach in the Bronx, as well as Sunnyside, Woodside, Jackson Heights, Maspeth, Elmhurst, East Elmhurst and College Point in Queens.
Congressman Crowley is a well-positioned, effective advocate for his district. He serves in the leadership of the U.S. House of Representatives as a Chief Deputy Whip -- making him the highest-ranking New York member in the leadership of the House Democratic Caucus. He also sits on two prestigious committees in the House -- the Committee on Ways and Means and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Top 5 Contributors, 2009-2010, Campaign Committee:
Blackstone Group: $16,800
Ernst & Young: $12,000
Montefiore Medical centre: $11,100
Oaktree Capital Management: $10,300
American Association for Justice: $10,000
