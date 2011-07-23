Here's What You Need To Know About Muni Bankruptcy

Local governments are in the throes of a municipal financial crisis that is pushing many towns and cities to the brink of fiscal ruin. Tax revenues are crashing, employee costs are climbing, and elected officials are only just beginning to acknowledge the immensity of their unfunded public pension obligations.



In Jefferson County, local officials are running out of options to avoid the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. The city is now almost completely insolvent and had to borrow $10 million from its reserve fund just to keep operations running. In Central Falls, Rhode Island, a state-appointed receiver told the city’s retired cops and firefighters this week that the city will have to cut their pensions by as much as 50% in order to avoid filing for Chapter 9 protection. The story is similar in cash-strapped municipalities across the country.

Very few U.S. governments have pursued the bankruptcy route since Congress created the framework for Chapter 9 during the Great Depression. To learn more about the process, Business Insider Politix talked to California bankruptcy lawyer Jim Johnston, who was lead attorney in the 1994 Orange County bankruptcy, the largest Chapter 9 filing to date.

Here are the highlights from our chat:

1. Are all municipalities eligible for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection?

Johnston: A state actually has to authorise a municipality to file a Chapter 9. Some states, like California, have done that on a blanket basis — any city can file for bankruptcy. Some states have no municipal bankruptcy option whatsoever, and some states authorise it on a case-by-case basis. Right now in California, there is proposed legislation that would remove that blanket approval, and authorise it on a more case-by-case basis.

To file a Chapter 9, a municipality has to establish that it’s insolvent and that bankruptcy is tin the best interest of its creditors. So most of the decisional law in Chapter 9 is about whether a municipality is actually in a case — whether it’s OK for the municipality to file for bankruptcy, whether the case was filed correctly, whether it was filed in good faith. There is much less case law about what an appropriate plan for restructuring is.

2. Under what circumstances do municipalities file for bankruptcy?

Johnston: Chapter 9 filings are relatively uncommon — it is the option of absolute last resort for distressed municipalities.

I tend to group Chapter 9 filings into two general categories.

The first is a “shock to the system” – a one-time event that makes it impossible for a municipality to fill their obligations for their creditors.

The Orange County bankruptcy was because of a shock to the system, which was the revelation that the county treasurer had made risky bets on sophisticated financial instruments and lost $1 billion dollars. So all of a sudden there was a billion dollars missing. The Desert Hot Springs, [California], filing, another case I worked on [in 2001], was also the result of a shock to the system. In that case, it was because of a multimillion dollar judgment against the city.

The other category is structural issues. You see this with a lot of special districts that file for Chapter 9 because there is a big drop in revenue — they aren’t taking in enough taxes or fees to cover operating costs. Structural problems also include pension issues, when the government makes promises to workers and finds out later that it doesn’t have the money to pay for it. Eventually the municipality gets to the point where it simply can’t satisfy its obligations.

Central Falls appears to be a classic structural problem. There is a very large pension obligation that the city just doesn’t have the revenues to satisfy.

3. Can a bankruptcy court change or overturn labour agreements?

Johnston: In a bankruptcy, the municipality has the ability to modify it’s collective bargaining agreements and reduce its pension payments. That typically is a real flashpoint in cases where labour contracts are an issue in a Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

While you can renegotiate contracts for the future, there is not a lot of precedent for whether a municipality can renegotiate its pension promises to workers who have already retired.

This is something that bankruptcy courts will probably have to deal with as more and more municipalities start to confront the problems of past promises. The bankruptcy courts will have a tremendous amount of discretion in Chapter 9 cases, particularly because there is so little precedent.

4. Why are Chapter 9 filings so rare?

Johnston: The primary reason is political — it is perceived that a Chapter 9 filing is akin to political suicide. The city council that decides to file for bankruptcy is probably not likely to be reelected.

There is also a great deal of expense associated with the process, and there’s a great deal of distraction associated with the process.

On the creditors side, there is the risk that they are going to be paid 50 cents on the dollar, 25 cents on the dollar, or even less, so they want to avoid that loss. Typically in negotiations you have creditors that want to recover as much money as possible, so they might be hesitant to reach a deal. Parties can come to loggerheads, but usually the threat of a bankruptcy brings people back to the table.

Because of the fact that there is so little authority in Chapter 9, the cases usually end in settlements. All of the parties involved have so much to lose that they tend to coalesce around a compromise. It can take years, but it’s in everybody’s best interest to reach a deal because there is so much at risk on both sides.

In Orange County, the county was out of money in one day so the filing was inevitable. Ultimately, there was an almost completely consensual plan among the creditors that involved new borrowing, pursuit of litigation by the county with the proceeds from that going to the creditors, and it also involved some concessions by the creditors.

5. Do you think there is any truth to claims that we are going to see an increase in municipal bankruptcies as cities are forced to deal with declining revenues and growing pension obligations?

Johnston: I’ve been reading for the past few years that we are going to see a wave of Chapter 9 filings, but I don’t think so. It really is the option of last resort — if the cities or counties have any other options, they are going to look at doing those first. In most cases, they are other things they can do besides file for bankruptcy — they can raise taxes, raise fees, cut costs, negotiate with their creditors, negotiate with workers — there are a lot of options.

