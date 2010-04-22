Here's What You Need To Know About Greek Debt Restructuring

A note put out yesterday by JPMorgan (JPM) strategist Stephen Dulake walks through the issue of Greek debt restructuring. It’s something that’s on everyone’s mind this morning, given the violence in European markets.



First, four assumptions:

The principal assumptions underpinning our scenario analysis are essentially

fourfold:

1. There is no forced haircut or impairment of notional per se.

2. Restructuring involves a non-binding debt exchange; for example, creditors

elect to switch into new bonds of equal notional, but longer maturity.

3. Bondholders suffer a loss of present value rather a loss of notional.

4. Greek sovereign CDS does not trigger.

Now, for options:

Greece’s debt maturity profile is significantly front loaded, with 50% of its debt

coming due in the next five years (Figure 1). While the recent commitment from the

EU is likely to see them through 2010, uncertainty over future payments as well as

the need to access the public markets could mean that some form of debt

restructuring will take place over the coming years. Much of the talk in the market

has been about the 30-40% haircut needed to solve its solvency issues. A pre-emptive

move to avoid this and to buy further time could see maturities pushed out through

an exchange offer.

Photo: JPMorgan

Option 1:

One way that Greece could defer its near term liabilities is through a voluntary

exchange offer. In exchange for the current bonds, investors would receive a new

extended maturity bond with double the maturity. For example, a 2012 bond will pay

the same coupon, but mature in 2014, while a 2015 bond will mature in 2020. If we

assume that this voluntary exchange offer is taken up by 50% of investors and that

only bonds maturing between 2011 and 2020 are affected, Greece could reduce the

present value of its liabilities over the next five years from €142bn to €122bn a 15%

reduction. A 100% uptake would see this fall further to €100bn (Table 2).

Investors in the restructured bonds would lose on average 7pts but their coupons and

notionals would remain intact. If liquidity switched to the new bonds and investors

were comfortable that a more severe default and restructuring had been averted, they

may be willing to accept the exchange. In Figure 2 we show the new maturity profile,

while Figure 3 charts the cumulative debt profile under the current schedule, and a

50% and 100% take up of the exchange.

And the other option:

The second method Greece might choose is to offer a similar exchange, but in this

case it could offer an amortising bond that deferred principal payments for 2 years

and then paid of a portion of the principal annually over the following 10 years.

Assuming a coupon of 4% for this debt, this would provide a similar reduction in

payments over the next five years, with investors taking a 4pt loss on their position.

But here’s the problem. No solution solves the solvency problem. Restructuring only kicks the ball down the road.

