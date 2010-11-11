Ron Conway Gave A Big Speech In New York Last Night – Here's What You Missed

Photo: Joi

The world’s most powerful startup investor, Ron Conway, spoke at an event at Hunch last night.Here’s what you missed from the speech and the mingling afterward:



Conway mentioned GroupMe several times as an example of the kind of startups he’s looking to invest in.

He doesn’t think location services and sale sites like Gilt Groupe or Groupon are over-saturated.

He and his team spend one week per quarter in NYC now meeting with companies in their portfolio and meeting with new startups to invest in.

Everyone was not-so-subtly pitching their company to him or his team.

Conway’s also interested in anything that produces “real time” data or user-generated data.

Everyone we spoke with after the speech kept talking about their own stuff.

