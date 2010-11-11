Ron Conway Gave A Big Speech In New York Last Night – Here's What You Missed

Photo: Joi
The world’s most powerful startup investor, Ron Conway, spoke at an event at Hunch last night.Here’s what you missed from the speech and the mingling afterward:
- Conway mentioned GroupMe several times as an example of the kind of startups he’s looking to invest in.
- He doesn’t think location services and sale sites like Gilt Groupe or Groupon are over-saturated.
- He and his team spend one week per quarter in NYC now meeting with companies in their portfolio and meeting with new startups to invest in.
- Everyone was not-so-subtly pitching their company to him or his team.
- Conway’s also interested in anything that produces “real time” data or user-generated data.
- Everyone we spoke with after the speech kept talking about their own stuff.
