Oprah's Emotional Interview With Bobbi Kristina Scores Ratings High For OWN

Whitney Houston‘s daughter, older brother, and sister-in-law/manager all opened up in an at-home interview with Oprah Winfrey for the first time since the singer’s death.



The exclusive, emotional interview aired Sunday on Winfrey’s OWN network, scoring an all-time ratings high of 3.5 million viewers. (Previously, the most-watched program on the network was an interview in January with televangelist Joel Osteen, which had 1.6 million viewers, according to the NYT)

“I’m doing as good as I possibly can,” Houston’s 18-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina, who also revealed she has had visions of her mother, told the Big O. “Her spirit is strong, I can still sit there and laugh and talk with her … She wasn’t only a mother she was a best friend, a sister, a comfort. No matter where she went and what she said, it touched everyone.”

The day before Houston’s death, Bobbi Kristina, who reportedly now wants to change her last name from Brown to Houston revealed, “I slept in her arms all night and all day long.”

“She was preparing me for this, she was preparing me for what was about to come,” added Bobbi Kristina, who says she will now carry on her mother’s legacy. “We’re gonna do this singing thing—some acting, some dancing.”

Watch Oprah’s full interview with Bobbi Kristina below:



Now watch Patricia Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law and manager, open up to Oprah:



First Look: Patricia Houston on Whitney Houston’s Party

