Here's What You Missed From Last Night's Star-Studded Teen Choice Awards

Aly Weisman
Demi Lovato Teen Choice Awards

Photo: Getty

Sunday night, Hollywood’s brightest and youngest stars gathered at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards.No Doubt performed live together for the first time in over a decade, Demi Lovato hosted the show, Selena Gomez celebrated her 20th birthday on-stage and her boyfriend Justin Bieber gave a futuristic dance performance.

Lea Michele won big “Choice” awards, but see who dominated on the red carpet.

DJ Pauly D showed off his guns before the show and then acted as DJ during the awards.

Hayden Panettiere, who presented during the show, matched her dress to the carpet.

And No Doubt reunited for the first time in over a decade.

While Flo Rida performed with a ridiculously large name-plate microphone.

Taylor Swift won both Choice Female Country Artist and Choice Female Country Song.

Nina Dobrev and Kevin Hart presented Selena Gomez with cupcakes in honour of her 20th birthday, which was that day.

Ellen DeGeneres, who won won Choice Comedian, took the stage with Choice Web Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie.

