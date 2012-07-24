Here's What You Missed From Last Night's Star-Studded Teen Choice Awards

Photo: Getty
Sunday night, Hollywood’s brightest and youngest stars gathered at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards.No Doubt performed live together for the first time in over a decade, Demi Lovato hosted the show, Selena Gomez celebrated her 20th birthday on-stage and her boyfriend Justin Bieber gave a futuristic dance performance.
Lea Michele won big “Choice” awards, but see who dominated on the red carpet.
Nina Dobrev and Kevin Hart presented Selena Gomez with cupcakes in honour of her 20th birthday, which was that day.
Ellen DeGeneres, who won won Choice Comedian, took the stage with Choice Web Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.