Here's What You Missed From Last Night's Star-Studded Teen Choice Awards

Sunday night, Hollywood’s brightest and youngest stars gathered at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Los Angeles for the Teen Choice Awards.No Doubt performed live together for the first time in over a decade, Demi Lovato hosted the show, Selena Gomez celebrated her 20th birthday on-stage and her boyfriend Justin Bieber gave a futuristic dance performance.



Lea Michele won big “Choice” awards, but see who dominated on the red carpet.

