Here's what you may not know about Peter Tonagh, the new CEO of News Corp

Peter Tonagh, News Corp Australia’s CEO. Photo: LinkedIn.

News Corp’s major leadership reshuffle last week saw Peter Tonagh replace Julian Clarke as chief executive.

But what do we know about the new boss?

Tonagh spent 15 years at ­Boston Consulting Group before becoming chief operating officer at Foxtel, where he oversaw Foxtel’s overall strategy, the acquisition and integration of Austar, key channel negotiations and an increase in Foxtel’s expenditure on content including local production.

He then joined News Corp Australia, filling a newly-created role just two weeks after former CEO Kim Williams was replaced by Julian Clarke and was responsible for helping drive the business to its next stage of growth. Read more about that here.

Now, in his new role as CEO, Tonagh will drive the company’s expansion in Asia, while ensuring News Corp’s traditional businesses in Australia reach their full potential.

He will assist with News Corp’s plan to bring on new acquisitions and startups in Australia and New Zealand, focussing specifically on growth in Australia.

But outside of work Tonagh is quite the hobbyist.

In a recent interview with The Australian, Tonagh revealed he runs up to five times a week while he trains for the New York Marathon, enjoys kayaking on Sydney Harbour, and often spends time discussing programming with his daughter, who is studying information technology.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tonagh’s own studies include an MBA at INSEAD, France. His Facebook account reveals he loves family ski trips.

Tonagh has always been interested in the news — even as a child.

He grew up in Sussex Inlet, three hours south of Sydney, and recalls having newspapers on the kitchen table every morning.

Today, he is still an avid consumer of news, specifically content on HBO, from TV series like House of Cards to reality television when he’s with his family. He also enjoys 24/7 news coverage such as Sky News, which he has running at his office all day.

“I have a very strong interest in the importance of blending the context of content with an audience to get a better outcome than the focus of many where it doesn’t seem to matter what the context is,” he said.

The Australian has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.