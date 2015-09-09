Chipotle's going on a hiring binge -- here's what you could be asked in a job interview

Chipotle isn’t just one of America’s favourite burrito joints.

With free food during break time and plenty of opportunities to move up (the company says it promoted more than 10,000 of its employees into management roles over the last year), its people seem to think the company is a pretty decent place to work, too.

Those looking for an in will be happy to hear, then, that the fast-casual giant is going on a hiring spree, with plans to hire 4,000 employees with open interviews at every one of its locations during its National Career Day on September 9.

If you’re interested in working the line, it will be good to know about what the company internally calls the “Four Pillars Of Great Throughput,” the elaborate assembly line that manages more than 350 transactions in a single hour during lunch time.

Another insider tip: The company says it looks for a very specific set of 13 qualities in its new hires — candidates must be conscientious, smart, polite, motivated, ambitious, curious, honest, respectful, hospitable, high-energy, infectiously enthusiastic, happy, and presentable.

If that describes you to a T, then your next step is to prepare for your Career Day interview by reviewing some questions previously asked of Chipotle job candidates, according to reviews of the company on Glassdoor:

'Do you like to party?' -- Manager in training candidate Shutterstock 'How much do you usually eat here?' -- Crew member candidate Kristina Bakrevski 'Why shouldn't we hire you?' -- Cashier candidate Mark Norman Francis/Getty 'What's one of your passions?' -- Crew member candidate Facebook/Chipotle 'Name something you think you won't like about Chipotle if you do get hired.' -- Crew member candidate YouTube/Chipotle Careers 'What was the worst day of your life?' -- Apprentice manager candidate YouTube/kareem kh90 'In your opinion, what is the difference between a job and a career?' -- Crew member candidate Bloomberg/Inside Chipotle documentary

