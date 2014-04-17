Here's What Yahoo's Marissa Mayer Earned Last Year

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer made $US25 million in total compensation last year, down from the $US37 million package she got the year before.

A big chunk of her compensation came from a make-good bonus to compensate her for money she lost by leaving Google to go work at Yahoo, and as a retention bonus that vests over a five-year period.

Former COO Henrique de Castro got $US11 million, down from $US40 million. He basically earned $US50 million for 15 months’ work before exiting the company earlier this year.

Yahoo’s investors did well in the year. The stock went from $US15.78 to $US40.44 in the period.

Here’s the comp chart (click to enlarge):

