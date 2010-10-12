Here's What Xbox Live Looks Like On Windows Phone 7

Microsoft is making close integration of its gaming hub, Xbox Live, one of the selling points of its new mobile OS, Windows Phone 7.



Users who have Xbox consoles can connect to their accounts from their phones, interact with the Xbox Live community, and play games tailored for the phone.

One of Microsoft’s launch partners on this is Electronic Arts, and at the launch event, Microsoft showed off one of its phones running a mobile version of EA’s hit game The Sims. Check it out:



