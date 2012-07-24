Here's What Would Have Happened If James Holmes' Apartment Trap Worked

Photo: AP Images

A law enforcement official who viewed video from inside James Holmes’ apartment said it was booby-trapped with more than 30 homemade grenades and 10 gallons of gasoline, Poppy Harlow and Ed Payne CNN report. “By the time a fire truck would have arrived, they would have arrived to a building that would have been completely consumed in flames,” the official told CNN.



The suspect in last week’s deadly shooting in Aurora, Colo., that killed 12 and injured 58 apparently wired the grenades to a control box in the kitchen that looked like IED set-ups used in Iraq and Afghanistan, the official said.

The contraption, which appeared to be rigged to blow if triggered, was disabled by a remote-controlled bomb robot that squirted water on it.

Gasoline was in glass containers scattered around the apartment .

On Saturday authorities defused the trip wire and incendiary device in addition to successfully executing two controlled detonations.

Holmes made his first court appearance Monday, and formal charges (including first-degree murder) are expected on July 30.

As of Monday night, 20 people remained hospitalized – seven in critical condition – in four area hospitals.

