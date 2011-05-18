We'd Buy A Windows Phone 7 Device If It Looked This Good

Photo: via iida

Unfortunately, it will probably never hit US shores, but it’s launching in Japan this July.

The A01 is a new breed we’ve never seen the likes of before. Modders generally choose to rip off Android or iOS, but this time it’s a Android mod called “iida” that looks like Windows Phone 7.

The user interface is the real standout feature on the INFOBAR A01, taking several cues from Windows Phone 7’s “Metro UI,” as well as elements of iOS and Android as well.

The screen on the A01 is filled with re-sizable panels that can either be widgets, app icons, or photos. It all looks incredibly lush and touch-able.

Relocating panels is a cinch, but the vertical scroll-based navigation looks a little tedious (as opposed to horizontal page-based scrolling).

Android’s menus are completely revamped–you can’t even tell this thing is running Android at all.

On the hardware side, the A01 has a 3.7 qHD screen (which rivals the iPhone’s Retina display in pixel density), a GSM/CDMA combination antenna, and 8 MP rear-camera, and a TV tuner. No word yet on the processor in this thing, but we’ll bet it’s a speed demon. The phone is a svelte 11.8mm thin.

