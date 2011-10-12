BEHIND THE SCENES: What Really Went Down At Last Night's Big Debate

Eight Republican presidential candidates took the stage at Dartmouth College last night for a frank discussion on the main issue driving next year’s presidential election — the economy.



The debate provided moments of entertainment, but, absent a Tea Party audience, seemed like a relatively muted affair. As promised, moderator Charlie Rose kept the conversation focused on fiscal issues, steering clear of the hot-button social issues that have dominated the past few GOP debates.

The atmosphere was much more raucous behind the scenes, as candidates and their campaign staffers worked the spin room and student watch parties — or in Rick Perry’s case, a fraternity — to spin their message.

