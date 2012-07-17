Here's What You Need To Know From Comic-Con 2012

Model Adrienne Curry poses at Comic-Con.

The 43rd annual San Diego Comic-Con 2012 came to a close Sunday night and as usual, the four-day event did not disappoint.There were celebrity guest appearances (both in panels and in the crowds), exciting industry news, and of course, juicy movie, television, and video game trailers that promised nothing short of awesome.



Here some of the highlights:

Director Peter Jackson gave Comic-Con fans an exclusive look at scenes from “The Hobbit.” Joining him in presenting this treat were Elijah Wood (“Frodo”), Richard Armitage (“Thorin”), Andy Serkis (“Gollum” and also 2nd unit director), Martin Freeman (“Bilbo”), and Sir Ian McKellan (“Gandalf”).

Kicking off Warners-Legendary’s “juggernaut of panels,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” wowed audiences with in his epic movie about robots versus monsters. Starring “Hellboy” Ron Perlman, Charlie Hunnam, and Charlie Day, the movie promises to deliver scenes “never before seen on film.”

One fan was reduced to tears after watching “Man of Steel” footage–Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot. Starring the British actor Henry Cavill as Superman himself, many fans’ doubts and suspicions about the revival of the series was “gone with seeing the trailer.”

Marvel Studios has revealed the next titles of “Thor” and “Captain America”: “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: Winter Soldier.” “Thor” hits theatres November 18, 2013 and “Captain America” returns April 4, 2014.

Speaking of the Marvel panel, a certain villainous mercenary made a surprising guest appearance…

Jak and Daxter (who come as a pair), and Cole McGrath were officially added as characters in “PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale” yesterday.

Alan Ball, series creator of “True Blood,” let slip at the “True Blood” panel that there would be three new romances this season. He also showed an awesome trailer full of juicy scenes from the remainder of season five.

The “Walking Dead Escape” at San Diego’s Petco Park had fans literally running for their lives through a massive zombie-infested obstacle course. You can watch “Entertainment Weekly”‘s Darren Franich try to survive the course or check out the terrifying fan video below.

