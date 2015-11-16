Here's what we know so far about the suspects in the Paris attacks

Several teams of terrorists carried out bombings and shootings across Paris on Friday night, killing 132 people and injuring some 350.

The terrorist group ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Seven attackers have died — six by blowing themselves up, and one in a shootout with police — but authorities are now searching for an eighth person involved in the attacks.

Police have identified Salah Abdeslam, a 26-year-old man born in Belgium, as the eighth attacker. They have issued a warrent for his arrest.

He is believed to be the driver of a black Volkswagen Polo that was outside the Bataclan concert venue where 89 people were killed.

Separately, officials have said one of the bombers is thought to have entered Europe as a Syrian migrant. French authorities reportedly matched the remains of one of the suicide bombers to a Syrian passport that was used to apply for asylum in Europe.

At least one of the attackers was known to French authorities. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Saturday that one of the terrorists was a French national who had a criminal history and had been radicalized in 2010, according to CNN.

Here is everything else we know so far about the suspects:

One attacker was identified by a severed finger as Omar Ismaïl Mostefai, The Guardian reported. Members of his family were detained by police on Saturday. Mostefai, 29, was “flagged as a potential target for radicalisation” as early as 2010, according to The Guardian. He came from Courcouronnes, south of Paris, and was of Algerian descent.

Two of the attackers killed in Paris were French nationals who lived in Brussels, the AFP reported, citing the Belgian prosecutor.

The Washington Post identified the two brothers as Ibrahim and Salah Abdeslam, citing a senior European intelligence official. The Washington post reported they were both French nationals. One of the brothers was a suicide bomber, while the other helped with logistics and rented one of the cars used in the attack, according to the report.

Police have since identified Salah Abdeslam, 26, as the eighth attacker. According to police, he was born in Brussels, Belgium. He remains at large.

A third, unnamed brother, is believed to be one of seven people arrested on Saturday in the Molenbeek-Saint-Jean neighbourhood of Brussels, according to The Guardian.

Another attacker has been identified as Bilal Hadfi, according to the Washington Post report. Hadfi reportedly lived in Belgium and had fought with ISIS in Syria.

