This is everything we know about the Germanwings Airbus that crashed in the Alps

An Airbus A320-211 operated by Germanwings — a lowcost subsidiary of Germany’s Lufthansa — crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday.

Germanwings flight 9525 was flying from Barcelona, Spain to Dusseldorf, Germany when the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude.

Rescuers have located the crash site in the mountainous Digne region of France. Tragically, none of the 150 passengers and crew are thought to have survived the incident.

The aircraft involved in the incident — registration number D-AIPX — made its first flight on November 29, 1990 and was delivered to Lufthansa on June 2, 1991. D-AIPX flew as a member of Lufthansa’s mainline fleet until January 31, 2014 when it was transferred over to Germanwings.

According to a statement from Airbus, the Germanwings jet had accumulated 58,300 flight hours on 46,700 flights and was powered by a pair of General Electric/SNECMA CFM-56 5A1 turbofan engines.

According to the airline, D-AIPX received its last major service in the summer of 2013.

The Airbus A320is a short-medium range single-aisle airliner. The model is the aeroplane maker’s greatest success. Since the A320 entered service in March, 1988, Airbus has added a stretched version ( the A321) and two shortened versions (the A318 and A319). All together, Airbus has sold more than 11,500 A320-family aircraft, with 6,200 currently in service.

Overall the A320 has a solid safety record, with only fatal 23 crashes in its service lift — not including Tuesday’s incident — according to Aviation Safety Net.

