Here's What We Know About The Equipment Carried By The Denver Shooter

James Holmes had a plan when he walked into an Aurora, Colo., movie theatre and systematically began firing rounds into fleeing moviegoers, and he’d clearly spent some time and thought putting that plan together.



Holmes brought five weapons to the theatre: a Smith & Wesson AR-15, two Glock .40 pistols, a knife and a Remington model 870 pump shotgun he left in his car.

The AR-15 is a semi-automatic rifle, nearly identical in appearance to a military M16, that usually holds up to 30 rounds of high-powered ammunition.

But AP tweeted that Holmes had a high-capacity, drum-style ammo clip in the rifle that can carry much more ammunition than a box-shaped magazine.

The Glocks are also semi-automatic, meaning once a round is chambered all the shooter needs to do is keep pulling the trigger until the clip is empty. They weigh about 2 lbs when loaded with up to 17 .40 calibre rounds. The .40 calibers flatten when they enter the body, without passing through, causing the most damage possible.

With all this hardware, Holmes burst in through an exit door at the front of the theatre, tossed at least one tear gas canister to the floor and fired into the ceiling causing profound chaos and panic.

Twelve people are believed to be dead of the 71 people shot. That’s a lot of bullets – meaning Holmes had to reload as he calmly stalked the theatre, shooting people running for the exits as he walked up the aisle.

The 870 shotgun would have been devastating in a crowded movie theatre – it’s a bottom-loading, pump-action weapons that holds about four rounds.

Assuming the small arsenal he brought with him was acquired legally (some of Colorado’s gun laws are listed below) Holmes would have went through the required background check and passed given that reports of his criminal history include only the traffic ticket reported by NBC.

In addition he seems to have purchased a full line of assault gear shown on the parking lot outside the theatre. He was wearing a ballistic helmet, goggles, a gas mask, a ballistic vest, ballistic leggings, along with throat and groin protectors and black tactical gloves available at any law enforcement gear website.

It’s curious that Holmes clearly came prepared to receive fire from law enforcement, but according to police he calmly gave himself up. It’s also worth noting that this equipment would have cost several-thousand-dollars regardless of where it was purchased

Looking further at the same scene it appears there could be a police shield against the side of the building near the rest of the discarded gear.

Beside the shield and in front of the Hyundai Holmes drove to the Cinemaplex, there also looks to be dark, liquid splashes. The spots stretch from the bottom right of the picture below, to the door of the theatre down the alley at the top.

Here’s a summary of some of the gun laws in the Colorado Revised Statutes (via Angelo Young of the International Business Times):

* Gun registration is not required.

* Gun permits are not required to keep firearms in vehicles.

* As of 2003, it is illegal for any local government or law enforcement agency to “enact an ordinance, regulation or other law that prohibits the sale, purchase or possession of a firearm that a person may lawfully sell, purchase or possess under state or federal law.”

* It is prohibited for law enforcement or local government to build databases of gun buyers or gun owners who leave weapons for repair or sale on consignment; people who transfer gun ownership unless they are federally licensed gun dealers; or serial numbers of guns bought, sold, dropped off for repair or left for sale on consignment.

* There are no laws pertaining to bringing firearms from another state.

