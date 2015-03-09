Here's what we know about Jake, 'Britain's white jihadi' who was a talented maths student from Melbourne

An Australian teenager has been revealed as “Britain’s white jihadi”, one of the latest Australian recruits to Islamic State.

Fairfax Media identified Jake, an 18-year-old boy from Craigieburn in Melbourne, as the westerner pictured in an ISIS photo taken last December.

Now known as Abdur Raheem or Abu Abdullah, Jake, a former student of Craigieburn Secondary College, has been identified by friends and family.

He was in the school’s CEAP Excel accelerated learning program as a talented maths student until mid-last year when he dropped out. He’s then believed to have converted to Islam and worshipped in mosques in northern Melbourne for about a year before disappearing.

It’s reported he bought a one-way ticket to Turkey to join ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Jake is one 140 Australians who joined the extremist group to fight in the region. At least of 20 of those are known to have died.

Over the weekend two teenagers were stopped at Sydney International Airport trying to board a plane to Turkey as a pathway to get into Syria.

They were handed over the their parents by police and put on the Federal Government’s terrorism watchlist.

