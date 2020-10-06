Here's what we know about First Lady Melania Trump's COVID-19 symptoms. Not a lot.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters First Lady Melania Trump delivers her live address to the largely virtual 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, August 25, 2020.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump revealed they were positive for COVID-19 on Friday, October 1.

The first lady’s symptoms are reportedly mild.

On Monday, she said she was feeling “good” and recovering at the White House.

On Friday, October 1, it was announced that First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, but not a lot has been released about her specific symptoms.

On Friday, Melania Trump said in a tweet she was experiencing “mild symptoms but overall feeling good.”

Melania’s symptoms on Friday were a mild cough and headache,The Hill reported.

Her husband, President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed Military Medical Centre on Friday evening and released on Monday, though his doctor said he was not entirely out of the woods and would be monitored at the White House. He had experienced high fever, fatigue, and his oxygen levels had dipped at least twice, according to reports snd briefings from his physician.

During his stay, Trump was given supplemental oxygen, remdesivir, and an experimental antibody cocktail. He was also given dexamethasone â€” a steroid typically given to patients with more serious cases of the illness.

Not much has been released about Melania Trump’s symptoms but on Monday, the first lady said she was doing well in a tweet.

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus,” Melania tweeted.

NBC News reported on Sunday that Melania did not visit President Donald Trump at the hospital because she did not want to risk infecting the Secret Service agents on her security detail if she left COVID-19 isolation, according to an unnamed White House official.

“She has COVID,” the official told the outlet in explaining why she did not make the trip Saturday. “That would expose the agents who would drive her there and the medical staff who would walk her up to him.”

