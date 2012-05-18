Here's What Verizon Has To Say About Killing Unlimited Data Plans

Verizon has an official statement out regarding its decision to end unlimited data plans when users upgrade to a 4G phone.



It says, well, nothing, about forcing users off unlimited plans:

As we have stated publicly, Verizon Wireless has been re-evaluating its data pricing structure for some time, Customers have told us that they want to share data, similar to how they share minutes today. We are working on plans to provide customers with that option later this year.

We will share specific details of the plans and any related policy changes well in advance of their introduction, so customers will have time to evaluate their choices and make the best decisions for their wireless service. It is our goal and commitment to continue to provide customers with the same high value service they have come to expect from Verizon Wireless.

Verizon’s CFO was quoted as saying yesterday that customers grandfathered into unlimited data plans would be forced to switch to “shared” family data plans when they upgrade to a 4G phone. We’re assuming those who aren’t on a family plan will have to get one of the tiered individual plans.

UPDATE: Verizon issued a new, clearer statement to The New York Times:

Customers will not be automatically moved to new shared data plans. If a 3G or 4G smartphone customer is on an unlimited plan now and they do not want to change their plan, they will not have to do so.

When we introduce our new shared data plans, Unlimited Data will no longer be available to customers when purchasing handsets at discounted pricing.

Customers who purchase phones at full retail price and are on an unlimited smartphone data plan will be able to keep that plan.

The same pricing and policies will be applied to all 3G and 4GLTE smartphones.

