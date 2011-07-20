Here's What Top Yahoo Execs Really Think About AOL

We talked to a source close to top Yahoos the other day, and it was curious to hear what this person thinks of AOL – another major tech company going through a huge slump.



Our source told us:

“HuffPo is a great consumer thing. It’s a veneer on other people’s content. Arianna is a great spiritual leader. “

“Tim has done a great job at AOL. It’s a f—ing pig on a stick. Most of their revenue comes from dial-up. I think he’s done a decent job galvanizing the company around a mission. The day-to-day operations there are a disaster. Tim is finding his way as a CEO. He has single-handledly been able to save sales. Goes out on a bazillion calls, that’s not what a CEO should be doing, but he’s doing it to save the business.”

“Patch is strategic blunder.”

