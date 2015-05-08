Here's what tomorrow's UK newspapers look like

Sarah Kimmorley

As the Conservative Party inches closer to victory in the UK election – according to current poll results – the theme for tomorrow’s newspapers in the UK is looking very Cameron-like.

Here’s what the Brits can expect to see when they wake up in the morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.