Here's what tomorrow's UK newspapers look like

As the Conservative Party inches closer to victory in the UK election – according to current poll results – the theme for tomorrow’s newspapers in the UK is looking very Cameron-like.
Here’s what the Brits can expect to see when they wake up in the morning.
Here's a flavour of the #GE2015 front pages so far
#tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/rv9kLEVweZ
— Nick Sutton (@suttonnick) May 7, 2015
