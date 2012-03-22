Here's What To Say When Someone Asks If We're In A Bubble

What should you say when someone asks you if crazy valuations in mobile technology mean we’re in a bubble?



“No.”

Then quote Simon Khalaf from Flurry, who just told the audience at Business Insider’s Ignition West conference this crazy stat: In 1999, there were 38 million broadband Internet users worldwide. Today, there are 1.2 billion people getting broadband Internet access on their phones.

