Here's What To Say When Someone Asks If We're In A Bubble

Nicholas Carlson
two iphones white

What should you say when someone asks you if crazy valuations in mobile technology mean we’re in a bubble?

“No.”

Then quote Simon Khalaf from Flurry, who just told the audience at Business Insider’s Ignition West conference this crazy stat: In 1999, there were 38 million broadband Internet users worldwide. Today, there are 1.2 billion people getting broadband Internet access on their phones.

