Here's What To Look For When Google Reports Q1 Earnings Later Today

Google reports Q1 earnings at 4pm today.
We’ll have live coverage, so make sure to come back for that.
Wall Street expects Google to post $10.69 of profit per share, and $14.04 billion revenues.
JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth has a great list of topics and data points to look for when the news hits.
Quoting from his latest note…
- “Google core search trends including the ongoing transition from desktop to mobile”
- “Cost-per-click and Google Sites traffic aquisition costs metrics, both of which surprised to the upside in 4Q”
- “Management’s commentary on Enhanced Campaigns around advertiser response, adoption timing, and financial impact”
- “Updated Product Listing Ads feedback”
- “Android/Nexus device sales and strategy”
- “A Motorola update including more detail on Google designs in the product pipeline”
- “Any update on C shares timing and management’s latest thoughts on returning capital.”
