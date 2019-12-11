WeWork's failed $5 million ad campaign, Peloton's brand-positioning deck, and star VC Fred Wilson invests in digital media

Hi! Welcome to the Advertising and Media Insider newsletter. I’m Lauren Johnson, a senior advertising reporter filling in for Lucia this week. If you’re new to this email, sign up for your own here. Send me tips or feedback at [email protected]

This week, my colleague Patrick Coffee reported that WeWork was on the brink of spending at least $US5 million on advertising just as its finances were collapsing.

The now-battered coworking company sought out some of the hottest creative agencies – including Wieden and Kennedy, 72andSunny, McCann and Droga5 – to help define its brand.

When WeWork’s flashy initial public offering started falling apart, the review ended. WeWork hired Publicis Groupe Chairman Maurice Levy as interim chief marketing officer, and hired Publicis to oversee its advertising.



Peloton was another startup facing a public-relations crisis, and Patrick also obtained a deck it sent to agencies in May 2018. Key takeaways:

The fitness company said it’s not “snobby,” “aggressive,” or “a gimmicky fitness brand.”

It wanted to avoid “cheesy ads,” which critics say contradicts the company’s recent maligned holiday ad.

Its target customer makes on average $US100,000 to $US150,000 and up per year.



Lucia spoke to Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson about why he’s investing $US5 million in video media startup The Recount and why he thinks now is a good time to invest in digital media even as others are fleeing the sector.



Lucia also reported about martech firm Iterable raising $US60 million in Series D funding to compete with cloud giants Adobe and Salesforce. Key points:

Iterable is one of a handful of martech companies focused on helping brands send messages via email, text messages, in apps and on websites.

It may face challenges cracking big legacy brands because they’re often tied up in multi-year deals with marketing clouds.



Lucia also reported on the year in digital media deals and who will be the winners heading into 2020.



My colleague Ashley Rodriguez talked with Bleacher Report CEO Howard Mittman about his plan to build the digital brand into a sports media powerhouse, including content about legal sports gambling.

Here are the takeaways:

Bleacher Report wants to woo casual sports gamers as a way to close the gap with competitors including ESPN.

The brand will become the main digital hub for Turner Sports in 2020.

Bleacher Report’s B/R Betting vertical averages 13.3 million video views per month across platforms.



See WeWork’s sweeping newspaper ad campaign, launched in 12 major markets to restore confidence in shaken business





How Vice Media is working to grow its audio production with long-form podcasts and an exclusive deal with Spotify





Omnicom’s cultural consultancy Sparks & Honey is launching a new SaaS platform that it claims can help brands weather disruption, and brands like Dairy Management and EA are already using it





How much money a 24-year-old YouTube creator made from 150 million views on a ‘Nerf war’ video





McDonald’s new CEO is tackling the fast-food giant’s reputation problem from the inside





Ad holding company WPP closes 2 agencies in its Wunderman Thompson network as the ad industry faces major headwinds





Peloton confirms plans to roll out a cheaper version of its $US4,000 treadmill as it looks to replicate the success of its high-tech indoor fitness bike





Broadcasters see big opportunity with podcasts, but risk being disrupted by new players like Gimlet, Wondery



