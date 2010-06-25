Here's What To Expect When Eliot Spitzer Starts Hosting A Show That CNN Said It Wouldn't Do

Joe Pompeo, Antonina Jedrzejczak

CNN is banking on its newest hostEliot Spitzer – being able to improve the dismal ratings that his predecessor in the 8 p.m. weeknight slot, Campbell Brown, had been averaging. (That would be 591,000 viewers. Ouch.)

But in the wake of yesterday’s big announcement that, starting this fall, Spitzer would be co-hosting a new primetime program with the conservative Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Kathleen Parker, what seems to be on people’s minds is not so much how many viewers will be tuning into the show, but rather what type of show it’s going to be.

Click for 10 cable news clips of Eliot Spitzer >>

The network is calling it “a spirited, nightly roundtable discussion program,” which, as Chris Rovzar explains on Daily Intel, seems to be precisely the type of show CNN president Jon Klein had previously suggested wouldn’t appear on the network.

Rovzar writes:

Tucker [Carlson, former host of canceled primetime debate show “Crossfire”] parted ways with the network afterward because, “he wanted to host a prime-time show in which he would put on live guests and have spirited debate,” Klein said back in 2005. “That’s not the kind of show CNN is going to be doing.” In fact, Klein pointed fingers at rival Fox and sneered: “CNN is a different animal. We report the news. Fox talks about the news.”

Klein tried to defend his apparent contradiction in an interview with Dylan Stableford of The Wrap:

We’ve never resisted opinion. If you’ve watched our election programming, we’ve quite famously had a wide range of opinions on those shows. What we have resisted is having our anchors insert their personal points of view for an hour and shoving them down people’s throats. What we want to do here is facilitate lively, smart discussion, with multiple points of view. It’s not that we’re suddenly endorsing one side or another. This country already has a super-conservative network and super-liberal network.

But there’s a more basic question at hand: Will viewers be drawn to Eliot Spitzer, the powerful former New York Attorney General-turned governor-turned intellectual media pundit? Or will they be repelled by Eliot Spitzer the disgraced fallen-politician Luv Gov-turned slimy cable news talking head?

As The New York Observer points out in its fortuitously-timed cover story on Spitzer this week, it will probably be a mixed bag.

Pundit Lanny Davis told the paper, “My perception is, he would be great on television as a magnet for viewers because he’s so smart and he’s such a great lawyer,” while Spitzer’s former ad guy said, “Eliot still has a tremendous amount to offer.”

On the other hand, “I think his television persona is among the worst I’ve ever seen,” said CNN co-founder Reese Schonfeld, while Nancy Franklin, The New Yorker’s TV critic, offered the following of Spitzer’s recent guest-hosting spot for Dylan Ratigan on MSNBC: “I was practically blown out through the back of my couch, I was so repelled by the sight of him.”

To help you decide for yourself, we pulled together 10 clips from the past few years of Spitzer either hosting or appearing on various cable news shows.

Another Dylan Ratigan fill-in. Today's topic: Israel's Gaza raid.

Spitzer chats with Rachel Maddow about the big sex scandal.

More Dylan Ratigan. Topic: The GOP's plan For Financial Reform

Still more Ratigan and Spitzer: Is America The Next Greece?

Last but not least, here's Spitzer discussing AIG with our own Henry Blodget, who he knows well...

And don't miss these 10 great clips from Spitzer's predecessor....

Campbell Brown's Greatest Hits >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.