Here's What To Expect When Eliot Spitzer Starts Hosting A Show That CNN Said It Wouldn't Do

CNN is banking on its newest host – Eliot Spitzer – being able to improve the dismal ratings that his predecessor in the 8 p.m. weeknight slot, Campbell Brown, had been averaging. (That would be 591,000 viewers. Ouch.)



But in the wake of yesterday’s big announcement that, starting this fall, Spitzer would be co-hosting a new primetime program with the conservative Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Kathleen Parker, what seems to be on people’s minds is not so much how many viewers will be tuning into the show, but rather what type of show it’s going to be.

The network is calling it “a spirited, nightly roundtable discussion program,” which, as Chris Rovzar explains on Daily Intel, seems to be precisely the type of show CNN president Jon Klein had previously suggested wouldn’t appear on the network.

Rovzar writes:

Tucker [Carlson, former host of canceled primetime debate show “Crossfire”] parted ways with the network afterward because, “he wanted to host a prime-time show in which he would put on live guests and have spirited debate,” Klein said back in 2005. “That’s not the kind of show CNN is going to be doing.” In fact, Klein pointed fingers at rival Fox and sneered: “CNN is a different animal. We report the news. Fox talks about the news.”

Klein tried to defend his apparent contradiction in an interview with Dylan Stableford of The Wrap: