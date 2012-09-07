Here's What To Expect From Amazon's Huge Kindle Event Today

Amazon’s holding a HUGE event in Los Angeles today, and we’re expecting CEO Jeff Bezos to announce a slew of Kindle-related products.
Find out what to expect from today’s big Amazon event below:
Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by William Wei
