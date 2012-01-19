Here's What To Expect From Morgan Stanley's Earnings Tomorrow

Photo: Son of Groucho via Flickr

Right after Goldman Sachs today, tomorrow we move to Morgan Stanley’s earnings report.Thus far, JP Morgan has missed on revenue, Citi has missed on both revenue and EPS and Goldman missed on revenue but missed EPS.



What’s in store for Morgan? It seems unlikely that they will break the chain of less than stellar announcements.

Here are the numbers from Forbes:

After being $9.51 billion a year ago, analysts project revenue to drop 41.4% year-over-year to $5.57 billion for the quarter. For the year, revenue is projected to roll in at $32.51 billion.

Results are set to be released at 7:15 am with the conference call beginning at 10:00 am.

